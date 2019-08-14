Huntsville store holds workshop to help moms learn how to install, style wigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville beauty supply store is helping mothers learn how to install and style lace wigs.

Hair Queen on University Drive invited Memphis stylist Bri Stylez to host a workshop on the process. The workshop is part of Bri's nationwide tour.

Hair Queen's founder says the workshop is intended to help mothers of children who suffer from hair loss due to diseases like alopecia and cancer. Anwar Asmar says the mission is to inspire and educate.

"One thing that I do know that it creates so much, I would say, confidence for the kids," Asmar said. "I mean looks are everything, let's be real, especially for a kid. They don't want to feel different and when we did see the whole situation, we said, 'We gotta bring her here.'"

Asmar adds that he would like to continue hosting events like this to better connect with the community.