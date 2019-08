× Homicide investigation underway after body found on road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are investigating after a body was found on the road Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a call of a body found by a driver at the intersection of Rustic Trail and Francis Amelia Drive around 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, officials say they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Homicide Investigation: Earlier this morning deputies responded to the intersection of Rustic Trail and Francis Amelia Drive after a 911 call from a driver who saw a body laying on the roadway there. On their arrival they found a deceased male with gunshot wounds. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) August 14, 2019