Heat Backs Off – Lower Rain Chances Ahead

We topped out in the upper 90s Tuesday, but finally get a break in the heat starting today. Rain moves out of the Tennessee Valley through the late morning Wednesday. Less humid air takes over this afternoon into Thursday. Highs today only reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Lower 90s is around normal for mid-August. The good news is that the humidity won’t be as high over the next couple of days. The ‘feels like’ temperature will be closer to the actual air temperature today, Thursday and even Friday. As far as rain, not much is in the forecast after Wednesday morning. We get a nice break this afternoon through most of the weekend. Rain chances are up again next week.

Here is a look at the temperature trend through next week. No big surprises here. No extreme heat as temperatures are expected to be near ‘normal.’ We’ll see what happens from here on out. We still have two weeks of August and September can be steamy as well. The good news is as we move into September, the humidity will be less of a factor though highs can still get into the 90s. Once we get into October, cooler air arrives and historically, we are talking scattered frost around Halloween. That’s not far off!

