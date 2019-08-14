GM of first Black owned radio station in Alabama inducted in to Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Five Alabama media professionals were recently inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Hundley Batts, Sr, a Huntsville native, was among the five.

"Mr. Batts is a force of nature, he is brilliant. He is engaged. He cares so deeply about the community," said fellow broadcaster John Malone.

Batts and his late wife Dr. Virginia Caples, own WEUP FM, the very first black-owned and operated radio station in the state of Alabama.

He said it hasn't always been an easy journey.

"It's the will power that you want to have when people tell you no and nobody wanted us to have WEUP," explained Batts.

The station has served the community in many capacities over several decades and Batts said times have changed.

But he lives by a code that has never failed him.

"Be fair to people, don't play games with people, and don't let them play you."

Malone said Batts has always been an unconditional open book.

"I'm a competitor, I work for a station that competes for advertising dollars with Hundley," said Malone. "But Hundley never fails to share his knowledge and wisdom."

Batts said he will be forever grateful for his induction into the hall of fame.

"It was an amazing announcement for me and I was tickled pink by that," Batts added.

But he said his job is not done.

"I plan to work until I get tired. And I don't tire easily."