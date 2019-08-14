× Football Friday Preview: Mae Jemison Jaguars

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mae Jemison football is entering its fourth season of football, with all four years coming under head coach Kelvis White. The 2018 season was a little different for the Jaguars, making a jump in classification from the 5A to 6A ranks, and 6A football was a different animal than what they were used to seeing in previous seasons.

“Last year playing Gardendale the first week we was a 6A team and we kind of got introduced to 6A football,” said White. “Now our kids know what to expect now we know the kind of depth that we’re seeing the kind of coaching, the different types of athletes we see in 6A, so I think we’re a lot better prepared than we were last year.”

Since being established, this football program his made the playoffs every year, and in 2019, the mindset remains the same.

"We have some good players and a great coaching staff, and that makes it easy too, but at the same time we just have to work," White added. "It's one of our goals not just to make the playoffs, but try to make a run at a championship so that's kind of what we want to do, but hopefully we can keep it rolling and you know but you got to be in the playoffs to have the opportunity so that's definitely one of our goals every year."

Mae Jemison opens up the 2019 regular season on 8/23 at Gardendale.