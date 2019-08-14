× Florence man arrested, accused of stealing from Walmart

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police arrested a man who they say was leaving Walmart with items stuffed in his pants.

Florence police say one of their officers was entering Walmart around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning as William Alexander King was leaving. The officer said he noticed Mr. King had items stuffed in his pants. Police say Mr. King was told to stop but he took off running.

After a short foot pursuit, Mr. King was apprehended and arrested.

King was charged with Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 4th, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

King is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5,500.00 bond.