Chamber hosts ‘Second Chance’ job fair in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce put on another Second chance job fair for the community today.

It's their second one this year.

More than 50 employers were present and more than 400 job seekers stopped by.

Nearly 650 people attended the first event, and the chamber said they'd love to continue to grow that number.

The Chamber of Commerce says some job seekers were hired on the spot and others have made progress in their hunt for employment.

One job seeker says regardless of who got hired today, the event is great news for the entire community.

"It definitely means there's going to be a lot of job opportunities for people to maybe increase their socio-economic situations right now," explained Kiana Dumas. "It's just a better outcome for the city of Huntsville all together."

We hold events like this to help meet workforce needs in the community. Many companies tell us they need help finding qualified workers. This is one way we’re working to help with solutions.

There will be another job fair in Decatur Thursday evening at the Fort Decatur Gymnasium, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.