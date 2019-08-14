× Authorities searching for escaped south Alabama inmate

Officials at the Elba Work Release Center in Coffee county are looking for Juan Salazar.

Juan, 45, is 5’8″ and 155lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Salazar left the work release center in his prison whites around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Salazar has possession of a control substance charge, according to the report.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.