Alabama A&M student killed in shooting by off-duty police officer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager is dead after a shooting involving an off-duty police officer in east Alabama.

News outlets report that 19-year-old man Javaon Ousley was fatally wounded by a Lincoln police officer on Tuesday. It happened at a basketball court near a housing project in Talladega.

Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson tells WBRC-TV the officer was shot in the arm, but the injury doesn’t appear to be serious. The officer wasn’t working at the time.

Ousley’s mother tells the station her son went to settle an online sale, but she doesn’t know what happened next.

Authorities haven’t released the officer’s name.