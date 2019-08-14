× 6 displaced following kitchen fire on Baywood Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials say two adults and four children were displaced following a kitchen fire.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire Tuesday around 5:18 p.m. When they entered the house, crews found the house to be full of smoke. Officials located the fire behind the refrigerator which started to roll across the ceiling.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames by 6:08 p.m., according to the report. Officials say there was fire damage to a wall and pantry in the kitchen and smoke throughout the house.

Officials say all occupants were able to get out without any injuries. According to reports, the Red Cross is helping the displaced individuals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.