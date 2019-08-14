× 3-year-old dies after found floating in Jefferson County swimming pool

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials in Jefferson County say a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive, floating in a swimming pool.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Bagley Fire and Rescue responded to a call for help on Tuesday, August 13th around 5:52 p.m. Officials say a family reported finding their son floating in the pool.

According to officials, the father of the boy attempted CPR until medical personnel arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died later.

Officials are investigating but say there are no signs of foul play.