2 houses impacted following fire in North Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are investigating following a structure fire on Glasgow Road.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire Wednesday just after midnight. When officials arrived, they say the house was fully engulfed with flames coming through the roof.

Officials say the fire spread to a home next door but they were able to put it out.

Crews extinguished the flames in both houses and a nearby shed by 2:31 a.m., according to the report.

According to officials, no one was in either of the homes and no one was injured.

Officials say the house is expected to be a loss but the house next door only received damage on the exterior.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

Huntsville FD currently working a nearly fully involved single story structure fire off of Glasgow Road @whnt pic.twitter.com/WFEYNQFhkq — Vincent Webb (@vince_webb) August 14, 2019