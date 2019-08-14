2 houses impacted following fire in North Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are investigating following a structure fire on Glasgow Road.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire Wednesday just after midnight. When officials arrived, they say the house was fully engulfed with flames coming through the roof.
Officials say the fire spread to a home next door but they were able to put it out.
Crews extinguished the flames in both houses and a nearby shed by 2:31 a.m., according to the report.
According to officials, no one was in either of the homes and no one was injured.
Officials say the house is expected to be a loss but the house next door only received damage on the exterior.
Officials say the fire is under investigation.
34.730369 -86.586104