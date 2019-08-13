× University of North Alabama adding contactless student IDs on Apple devices

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama will soon be part of a group of universities that will allow students to keep their IDs on their iPhones and Apple Watches.

UNA is among the second wave of universities working with Apple to bring the program to campus. Universities already participating include Duke University, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, and Mercer University.

According to Apple, students at current participating schools have purchased a total of 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors since the program launched last year.

To use a contactless ID to enter a dorm or dining hall, buy gear at the campus store, or anything else that requires a physical ID, students open the Wallet app and, similar to credit or debit cards, hold their phone or watch up to a card reader, authenticate using Touch ID or Face ID, and that’s it. They’re into the dorm or dining hall or their purchase is complete.