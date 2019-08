× Officials search for missing Shelby County teen

The Shelby County Sheriffs Office is looking for Noah Chapman.

Noah, 15, was last seen by his family on August 7th. Officials believe Noah is in the Chelsea area.

Noah is 6’0″ and weighs 115lbs. Noah has brown hair.

If anyone has seen Noah or has any information about him, please contact Investigator M. Smith at 205-670-6255 or msmith@shelbyso.com.