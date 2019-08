TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – You’ll be able to get the perfect selfie this season in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The old, yellowish lights in the stadium have been replaced with brand new LED lights.

Athletic Director Greg Byrne tweeted a photo out of the stadium’s brand new glow.

We even have color capabilities- perhaps Crimson after we score? 🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mqs62yNvq4 — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 13, 2019

Alabama’s home opener for the 2019 season is against New Mexico State on September 7 at 3:00 p.m. C.T.