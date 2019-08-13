× Missing man’s body recovered at Wilson Lake

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Search teams Tuesday morning found the body of a man who went missing on Wilson Lake Sunday.

Search teams recovered the body of Dallion Long, 28, around 6 a.m.

Long, a father of three, fell into the water Sunday evening in the area known as “Darby Slough” on the Lauderdale County side of the Tennessee River and never resurfaced.

Alabama Marine Police are investigating what led to Long falling in the water. He reportedly did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Authorities said there was no sign of foul play. Long’s body will be sent to the state forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.