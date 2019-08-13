× Man charged with shooting into woman’s vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say a man shot into a woman’s vehicle as she turned around in a parking lot near Ardmore.

Bryan Steven Powell, 27, is charged with attempted murder for the Sunday shooting on Highway 251.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a woman pulled into Young’s Farm Tractors near Highway 251 and Bethel Road to turn around. Powell fired shots into the vehicle, they said. The woman was OK and was treated and released at the scene, authorities said.

Powell was arrested at the scene for firing into an occupied vehicle, deputies said. He was charged Monday with attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Authorities said Powell was released from the Limestone County Jail on $37,500 bond.