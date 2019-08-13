Madison County officials honored at ‘Back The Blue’ law enforcement appreciation dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Hundreds of law enforcement officials were invited to dinner in Huntsville on August 12th.

Hometown Lenders and Mission Firefly hosted the 'Back the Blue' law enforcement appreciation dinner Monday night at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The purpose of the dinner was to honor all the hardworking law enforcement officials for their efforts in community service, investigations, and leadership.

Huntsville police officer Patrick Moore was chosen as the 'Officer of the Year'. Moore has served the police force for more than 30 years, and now works to solve burglary and theft cases.

"Get the job done, get the job done, shake a hand here or there and move on. It was nice to have a relaxed meal, family members were here, kids got to meet each other, stuff like that," said Moore.

Other officials honored included Madison Police Detective Adam Beasley, Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Lock, and State Trooper Seth Hannah.

"It's an opportunity for us to say how the Tennessee Valley is different. We're going to acknowledge our appreciation for law enforcement as opposed to the videos we see of individuals pouring water on law enforcement," said Attorney General Steve Marshal.