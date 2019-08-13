Historic bridge relocated to Sharon Johnston Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Crews in Madison County worked several hours Tuesday to relocate a historic bridge in New Market.

The bridge was first built in 1910 near Ditto Landing. It was there it became well known.

"Back in 1916 the probate judge of Madison County, Judge Lawler, was murdered and thrown off of this bridge," explained Madison County District 1 Commissioner Roger Jones.

The bridge was moved to New Market in the 1960s. Crews and a local moving company joined forces to move the 25,000-pound bridge to Sharon Johnston Park.

The eight-mile ride was slow and steady. While the removal was seamless, the bridge's replacement required some patience -- and a skilled driver.

In Sharon Johnston Park the bridge will live its third life as a walkway for pedestrians and a marker of its history.

"Where we can preserve it, sandblast it and paint it and hopefully people can see this bridge for years to come," Jones said.

Work will soon begin on restoring the bridge. A new bridge will be put in place where the old bridge once stood in New Market.