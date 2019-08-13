× Did you buy this ring in Huntsville? If so, you should know it was stolen

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for a stolen wedding ring that they believe someone bought from a south Huntsville pawn shop.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture Tuesday of the ring, which they said was valued at $25,000. The 14K white gold diamond ring was reported stolen July 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a man, Joshua William Christa, 25, of Kelso, Tenn., is charged with stealing the ring. He’s being held in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and awaiting extradition back to Morgan County.

Investigators believe the stolen ring was bought by a person who lives in Huntsville and frequents area pawn shops.

Anyone with information about the ring is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-560-6198.