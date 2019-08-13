Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Tuesday

Decatur rejects ‘A little different’ as slogan

Posted 9:16 am, August 13, 2019, by

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Decatur, Alabama, is looking for a new slogan, and it won’t be “A little different.”

The north Alabama city of 55,000 people is trying to come up with a new branding tagline, and a Birmingham-based consulting firm suggested it use “A little different.”

City leaders liked the idea. Councilmember Kristi Hill says it seemed modern.

But the Decatur Daily reports the public reaction was so negative that leaders voted Monday for the company to try again.

Hill says the town isn’t ready for something as edgy as “A little different.”

Decatur is on the Tennessee River, and it has long been called the “River City.” Councilmember Chuck Ard says residents need to speak up if they don’t want to lose that identity.

