ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A Crossville teenager has died following a single-vehicle wreck in Etowah County.

Alabama State Troopers say Brittany Michelle Cantrell, 19, died when her vehicle left the roadway on U.S. 431 and overturned around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say Cantrell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to UAB Hospital where she later died.

The crash occurred two miles west of Gadsden. Troopers continue to investigate.