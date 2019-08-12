Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Southern Tennessee Through Tuesday Evening

The Storm Prediction Center with the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Tennessee through 9PM Tuesday evening. A severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storm development.

The risk does extend south into North Alabama too; the Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of some severe storms over the entire Tennessee Valley.

The primary threat in these storms comes from strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour, but frequent lightning and some small hail are expected, too.

Timing: Storms move through the Tennessee Valley from late afternoon through midnight; a widespread area of strong storms and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour (possibly greater than 60 miles per hour in a few isolated spots) moves south from Tennessee through North and Central Alabama. These kinds of storms can knock down trees and power lines, rearrange patio furniture, etc.

