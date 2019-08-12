What To Expect: From Heat To Stronger Storms Ahead

We go from some of the hottest air of the year to stronger thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley this week. A *Heat Advisory* is in effect for parts of the Tennessee Valley Monday and Tuesday with a heat index as high as 107°-109°F! So far the hottest temperature of the year is 98°F on July 9th.

Now let’s head into Tuesday night and Wednesday. A cold front is scheduled to move through then increasing our chance of stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe thunderstorms for southern middle Tennessee with a *MARGINAL* risk for north Alabama for this timeframe. Either way, all of the viewing audience has a chance of damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday night through early Wednesday.

Slight risk for southern middle Tennessee late Tuesday night

Here is a look at the futurecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There will be a few widely scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. The chance of rain and storms increases in a hurry after sunset Tuesday into early Wednesday! Any of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds for that time period. Expect wet roads for the morning commute Wednesday. Make sure you have Live Alert 19 and our Interactive Radar ready!

Stay tuned for updates on the timing and intensity of these storms coming up on Tuesday night into early Wednesday.