Take action and help support Girls Inc. of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – School is back in session and so is the after-school programming at the Girls Inc. of Huntsville Center located in North Huntsville.

Girls who attend this after-school program receive life-changing opportunities and experiences that help girls navigate gender, economic, and social barriers; all while in a pro-girl environment.

Most of the girls who attend the programming come from families who make $30,000 or less a year.

We accept girls into the program regardless of their ability to pay. The community can help support the effort by considering a monthly gift to help girls in their community become successful and independent.

For as little as $25 a month, a difference can be made in the life of local girls.

You can find more information on their website.