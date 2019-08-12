× New study says Alabama is second-worst state for having a baby

According to a study from WalletHub, Alabama is the second-worst state for having a baby.

The study measured costs associated with childbirth, access to healthcare, and baby-friendliness.

The study found Alabama measured below average in several areas:

45th in infant mortality rate

48th in the rate of low birth weights

39th in midwives and OBGYNs per capita

46th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita

43rd in parental leave policies

The study focused on four key rankings to determine an overall ranking for each state and Washington, D.C.:

Cost, which includes delivery, early childhood care, health insurance, babysitters, and newborn screening

Healthcare, which includes statistics such as infant mortality rate, maternal mortality ratio, and rates of low birth rate and preterm births

Baby-friendliness, which includes parental leave policies, mom groups per capita, child-care centers per capita, and share of nationally accredited child-care centers

Family-friendliness, which was based on rankings from a previous WalletHub study on Best and Worst States to Raise a Family.

Alabama ranked 39th in cost, 47th in healthcare, 51st in Baby-friendliness, and 46th in family-friendliness.

Combined, the rankings placed Alabama 50th out of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia for raising a baby. Only Mississippi ranked lower.