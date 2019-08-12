New study says Alabama is second-worst state for having a baby
According to a study from WalletHub, Alabama is the second-worst state for having a baby.
The study measured costs associated with childbirth, access to healthcare, and baby-friendliness.
The study found Alabama measured below average in several areas:
- 45th in infant mortality rate
- 48th in the rate of low birth weights
- 39th in midwives and OBGYNs per capita
- 46th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita
- 43rd in parental leave policies
The study focused on four key rankings to determine an overall ranking for each state and Washington, D.C.:
- Cost, which includes delivery, early childhood care, health insurance, babysitters, and newborn screening
- Healthcare, which includes statistics such as infant mortality rate, maternal mortality ratio, and rates of low birth rate and preterm births
- Baby-friendliness, which includes parental leave policies, mom groups per capita, child-care centers per capita, and share of nationally accredited child-care centers
- Family-friendliness, which was based on rankings from a previous WalletHub study on Best and Worst States to Raise a Family.
Alabama ranked 39th in cost, 47th in healthcare, 51st in Baby-friendliness, and 46th in family-friendliness.
Combined, the rankings placed Alabama 50th out of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia for raising a baby. Only Mississippi ranked lower.