Men charged with drug trafficking in Decatur

Posted 12:25 pm, August 12, 2019, by

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two Decatur men are facing bonds of nearly a quarter of a million dollars after authorities said they found them with drugs and guns.

On Aug. 8 the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said county drugs agents pulled over a vehicle near 5th Avenue SW and Albert Street SW in Decatur for traffic violations.

Agents searched the vehicle and said they found 2 ounces of crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, almost $3,000 in cash, a Mini Draco AK-style pistol and a .40 caliber handgun.

Photo Gallery

Christopher Sales was charged with cocaine trafficking, first-degree marijuana possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $230,000.

Felix Lamar Hampton III was charged with opiate trafficking, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, first-degree marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. His bond was set at $230,300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.