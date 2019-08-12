Men charged with drug trafficking in Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two Decatur men are facing bonds of nearly a quarter of a million dollars after authorities said they found them with drugs and guns.

On Aug. 8 the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said county drugs agents pulled over a vehicle near 5th Avenue SW and Albert Street SW in Decatur for traffic violations.

Agents searched the vehicle and said they found 2 ounces of crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, almost $3,000 in cash, a Mini Draco AK-style pistol and a .40 caliber handgun.

Christopher Sales was charged with cocaine trafficking, first-degree marijuana possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $230,000.

Felix Lamar Hampton III was charged with opiate trafficking, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, first-degree marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. His bond was set at $230,300.