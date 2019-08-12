× Looking for a job? Head to the Second Chance Job Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking for a job, look no further.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting another Second Chance Job Fair on Wednesday, August 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This job searching opportunity will be held at the Jaycee Community Building center.

This job fair provides opportunities for individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, have dropped out of high school, who are not achieving their full potential or are in need of a second career chance.

Job seekers do NOT need to register before the event, just dress for success and bring several copies of your resume. Organizers say some companies will conduct interviews on-site.

Visit the Alabama Career Center at 2535 Sparkman Drive NW in Huntsville, or call 256-851-0537 if you would like help getting your resume ready.

If you need clothing assistance, please visit 211connectsalabama.org and click ‘Clothing’ to search local agencies by zip code.

Chamber partners in Decatur will host another Second Chance event in Decatur, on August 15th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fort Decatur Gymnasium.