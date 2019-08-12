× Find a furry friend at Huntsville Animal Services during National “Clear the Shelters” Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Pick out a pooch or catch a kitty this week at Huntsville Animal Services.

HAS is participating in the 2019 “Clear the Shelters” event, which is a weeklong FREE adoption special for felines and canines. This special kicks off on Monday, August 12th, and runs through Saturday, August 17th.

“Clear the Shelters” is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness that more than two million animals are euthanized across the country each year due to overcrowded shelters, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

All free adoptions include vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery to prevent pet overpopulation, rabies and license tag, deworming for parasites, and a free bag of pet food and other free surprises. (While supplies last)

The Huntsville Animal Services shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

More information is available at cleartheshelters.com.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.