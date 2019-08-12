× Dr. Michael Dick formally enters ‘not guilty’ plea to sex abuse charge in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur physician facing criminal charges in Morgan County formally entered a not guilty plea Monday on a charge of sex abuse.

Dr. Michael Dick, 66, also faces three counts of harassment and those cases are set to go to trial next month.

The sex abuse charge stems from an allegation that Dick, who’s had his medical license suspended, fondled a disabled woman during a visit to his medical practice.

The harassment allegations also stem from complaints by former patients. Last year, Dick was found guilty on one charge in Decatur Municipal Court and he pleaded guilty to the two other charges in order to appeal all three to Morgan County Circuit Court. Dick has a Sept. 23 trial set for those cases.

Dick was due to be arraigned Tuesday on the sex abuse charge. He filed a formal notice of a waiver of arraignment Monday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Dick is also being sued by more than two dozen former patients who allege he engaged in various forms of sexual misconduct while serving as their doctor. The lawsuit’s progress is currently limited by the criminal cases against Dick. The law does not allow someone to be compelled to testify about events in a civil case where criminal charges are also pending.

Dr. Dick’s medical license has been suspended since October 2018. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission was weighing a permanent suspension in early 2019, but delayed ruling pending the resolution of Dr. Dick’s criminal charges.