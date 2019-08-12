× Decatur Utilities to survey natural gas system through December

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities announced Monday it will conduct a quality control survey of its natural gas system.

The survey begins Tuesday, August 13, and is expected to run until mid-December.

Decatur Utilities will check for leaks in gas mains across the entire system, as well as lines around homes and businesses in select areas in Decatur:

Southwest Decatur – Areas north of 4th St. SW and east of Memorial Dr. SW

Northwest Decatur – Areas east of Memorial Dr. NW

All of Northeast Decatur

Southeast Decatur – Areas north of 4th St. SE and Tower St. SE

DU said to expect slow-moving vehicles on streets, alleys, and highways throughout the survey, as well as the possibility of work at night.

A DU contractor, Heath Consultants Inc., will be conducting the survey. DU stated Heath employees will need access to gas meters and customer property. They will also have identification and explain their purpose for being on private property.

During the survey, gas leaks on DU-owned equipment will be repaired and service restored. If leaks are found on non-DU equipment, the utility will notify the homeowner or business and shut off service until repairs are completed.