Decatur police looking for shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are searching for a shooting suspect.

On Saturday, August 9th, around 10:00 p.m., the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1200-block of West Moulton Street. When they arrived they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. According to a report, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Johnny Darryl Strong, 27. The Decatur Police Department has a warrant for Johhny Strong with charges of second-degree assault.

If anyone has more information about the incident or the whereabouts of Strong, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

