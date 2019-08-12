Decatur police looking for shooting suspect

Posted 12:31 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, August 12, 2019

Johnny Darryl Strong(Decatur PD)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are searching for a shooting suspect.

On Saturday, August 9th, around 10:00 p.m., the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1200-block of West Moulton Street. When they arrived they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. According to a report, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Johnny Darryl Strong, 27. The Decatur Police Department has a warrant for Johhny Strong with charges of second-degree assault.

If anyone has more information about the incident or the whereabouts of Strong, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.