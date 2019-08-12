× Chick-fil-A adds Mac & Cheese to menus nationwide

The rumors are true, Chick-fil-A’s menu is getting a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, August 12th, Chick-fil-A is launching its own version of an American classic as side dish option.

‘Macaroni and Cheese’ will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals or just by itself. The new Mac & Cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano. The chain also says that the mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants daily.

Also Monday, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a ‘frosted caramel coffee’ treat available for a limited time through November 9th.

To find a Chick-fil-A near you, click here.