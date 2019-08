BOAZ, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a runaway juvenile in Marshall County.

Boaz Police said Maria Luca Lucas was last seen on July 27.

Family she was staying with at the time told police she left a note to tell them she was with a boyfriend.

Lucas is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Boaz Police at (256) 593-6812 or (256) 593-2325.