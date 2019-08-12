Athens City Schools bus drivers inspect buses daily to make sure students stay cool during heat advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - With a heat advisory issued for North Alabama over the next couple of days, many people are staying inside.

Students are exposed to these extreme temperatures during the school day, but Athens City Schools said they shouldn't be sweaty on the school bus ride home shouldn't have to.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Superintendent Trey Holladay and he said the system takes precautionary measures before putting buses en route to transport students.

"We have certified bus mechanics. Our drivers do pre-trip and post-trip inspections, morning and afternoon. Before they get on the road, to make sure everything is working properly," explained Holladay.

He said all the system's buses are within two to three years old and every bus is equipped with fully functional AC units.

System officials said they are extremely confident that students will be comfortable and safe on the road during this heat advisory.

On top of the system's mechanics, and drivers inspecting their own buses, state inspectors also take a look at each bus.