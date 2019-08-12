× ATF offers reward in Huntsville gun store burglary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward to help find the person who stole guns from a Huntsville pawn shop.

The ATF also sent out a picture of a person of interest in connection with the Aug. 7 burglary of Redstone Pawn on Memorial Parkway.

Five guns were reported stolen to Huntsville police in the burglary, federal authorities said. They said they’re also doing an inventory at the store to determine the exact number of guns stolen.

The ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The National Shooting Sports Foundation is matching the federal reward, which brings the total reward up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Huntsville Police Department at 256-883-3739.