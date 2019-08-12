× Andy Burcham to replace Rod Bramblett as voice of the Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. – Andy Burcham will replace the late Rod Bramblett as the lead announcer for the Auburn Tigers, Auburn Sports Properties and Auburn Athletics announced Monday.

Burcham has been part of Auburn radio broadcasts for 31 years, 25 of those working with Bramblett. Bramblett and his wife were killed May 25 in a wreck.

“While it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances creating this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others,” Burcham said in a news release.

Burcham will co-host Tiger Talk with Brad Law and will work alongside Law on Auburn baseball broadcasts. Law also will serve as pre and postgame locker room host for Auburn football. Brit Bowen will take over broadcasting duties for Auburn women’s basketball and softball.