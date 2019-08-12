× Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy in North Carolina.

Officials are searching for Legend Masir Goodwine, according to theNational Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Goodwine is a light skin black male approximately 2 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Goodwine was last seen wearing an orange tank top with a Ninja turtle blanket.

Officials said the abductor is unknown, is described as a black male, possibly wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a grey hat. They were last seen traveling Southbound from 1100 South Main Street, High Point city, North Carolina in a Gold Acura TL four-door sedan.

The vehicle may have front end damage on both sides where the license plate is. North Carolina registration FES4626.

If you have any information regarding this abduction call High Point Police Department immediately at 336-883-3224 or star HP.