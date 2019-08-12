ALDOT considers new changes to Highway 67 in Decatur after recent fatal wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Transportation says it is now considering making some changes to highway 67 in Decatur. This comes after a woman died just last month in a fatal crash on the roadway.

Highway 67 in Decatur has been the home of several car crashes this year some of them fatal.

Since the last fatal wreck in late July Mayor Tab Bowling, city leaders and ALDOT have come together in efforts to find solutions for this problem area.

ALDOT said one issue is apparent.

"Speeding is an issue, the police chief verified that," explained Curtis Vincent, ALDOT North Region Engineer. "We put up message boards, asking motorists to please slow down. We`ve put up radar detection devices that indicate the speed you're traveling.' "

Vincent said that's not all that's being taken into consideration.

"There are other things that we're considering. The concrete barrier rail is an expensive alternative," he explained. "We think there are intermediate processes and things that can be done prior to doing a concrete barrier.

Other plans include reflective pavement marker signs, that highlight the edge of the center line and re-striping the roadway with reflective paint.

Authorities said one Highway 67 head-on collision was caused by a driver that had meth in his system. Vincent said there's not a median or barrier that could`ve prevented anything like that.

And he said while it may be frustrating, the community must understand bad driving habits are totally out of ALDOT's control.