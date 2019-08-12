AHSAA encourages student-athletes to use caution in the extreme heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall high school student-athletes are gearing up for their season, but this heat can have an impact on their bodies

During hot weather, an athlete is subject to heat cramps, heat fatigue, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Some trouble signs to look out for including nausea, incoherence, fatigue, weakness, vomiting, cramps, weak rapid pulse, visual disturbance, and unsteadiness.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has a list of some of the precautionary measures recommended to try to help prevent any of those from happening. They want athletes to weigh in each day before and after practice and have their weight charts checked over a three percent weight loss through sweating is in the danger zone.

The association also wants to warn athletes about the use of any products containing ephedra. Ephedra has been associated with two heatstroke deaths in athletes. A minimum of 10 minutes of water break should be scheduled every 20 minutes of exercise in the heat.

It is stressed that water should be available in unlimited quantities for student-athletes during this extreme heat.