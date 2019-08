× WWII ship to dock in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A WWII ship will dock in Decatur in just a few short weeks.

The USS LST will dock on the Tennessee River at 701 Market Street NW from August 28 to September 3.

According to the Alabama Tourism Department, the LST 325 served in WWII on the beaches of Normandy, as well as in the invasions of Sicily and Solerno. After 75 years of operation, she is now the last fully functional WWII configured LST.

The cost to tour the ship is $10.