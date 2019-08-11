× Woman hospitalized with serious injuries following Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after firefighters rescued her from a house fire in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the fire happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at a house on Cable Street, south of Sparkman Drive.

Captain Frank McKenzie said the woman was trapped in the house and firefighters were able to locate and rescue her around 1 a.m. Officials reported the fire was out about 20 minutes later.

McKenzie said the fire started in the kitchen area.

HEMSI emergency crews treated a firefighter for minor injuries. He was able to return to work immediately.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.