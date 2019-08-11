Shooting erupts at Mississippi church service; one dead

RIPLEY, Miss. — An altercation involving a government official turned deadly as a Ripley, Mississippi church congregation gathered Sunday morning.

As the members of West Ripley Church of Christ came to worship, tempers flared during the service, and a man was shot dead inside the church, residents say.

Police have not released details on the shooting but WREG was told the preacher’s son-in-law attacked Constable Keith Bullock during the service, leading Bullock to respond by shooting him.

Word has ripped through this small town. Numerous members of the community said that Bullock is well respected and someone that other people look up to.

Bullock just ran unopposed in the primary for Tippah County constable just last week.

Google Map for coordinates 34.745096 by -88.949507.

