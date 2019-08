× Huntsville Utilities reporting power outage across Central Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities reported an outage across a significant portion of Huntsville late Sunday morning.

According to the utility, outages were reported from Highway 72 south to Weatherly Road and Memorial Parkway east to Monte Sano.

HU said crews were on the way but the cause of the outage was unknown.

