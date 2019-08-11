Human Space Flight Consultant Mike Rudolphi talks setbacks in return to space

There had been plenty of predictions that Boeing and Space-X, or certainly one of them, would be ready for a manned test flight this year.

Now there are hopes for next year, though that’s looking doubtful. Space-X, in particular, has had to deal with a problem.

Despite these setbacks, Human Space Flight Consultant Mike Rudolphi says returning to space is possible.

“I believe it’s possible, but it will not be easy. They can’t take a deep breath; they’ve got to keep moving. The Boeing test – the launch abort test was successful so it’s coming together, but they’re finding out how tough this is.”

You can watch our full interview with Rudolphi below: