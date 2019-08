HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A person hiking in Monte Sano State Park called Huntsville Fire & Rescue for help Sunday afternoon after becoming dehydrated.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie said the call came in around 3:46 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews said the hiker was on Arrowhead Trail about 2 miles from the entrance.

Fire & Rescue provided water to the hiker and is bringing the hiker back to the entrance.