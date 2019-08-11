Heat Advisory In Effect Monday – Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Heat Advisory for all of North Alabama through 7PM Monday evening. Immediately falling the Heat Advisory, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect through Tuesday evening at 6PM.

Both a Heat Advisory and an excessive heat warning mean that a period of dangerously hot and humid conditions is expected. A heat advisory is issued for a heat index of 105 or greater, while a heat warning is issued for a heat index of 110 or greater.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The reason these conditions are so dangerous is the humidity. High humidity prevents our bodies from being able to cool down naturally through sweat. This is why the heat index can be a better indicator of how dangerous outdoor conditions are.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!