Florence man fell overboard during boating incident on Wilson Lake

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are looking for a Florence man after he went missing on Wilson Lake.

Marine Patrol says Dallion Q. Long, 28, of Florence, AL is missing when he fell overboard while boating. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say Long was not wearing a life jacket.

Killen Volunteer Fire Department, Florence Fire, Florence Police, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale Co. EMA, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol all assisted with the search for Long.

The search will continue Monday morning.

Google Map for coordinates 34.820382 by -87.504957.

