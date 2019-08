MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County.

Christal Sharee Miller, 28 from Eva, died when the 2000 Honda Odyssey she was driving left Union Hill Church Road and struck a tree.

Troopers said Miller was not wearing a seatbelt. Police pronounced Miller dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate this wreck.