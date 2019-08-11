East Limestone Band donates backpacks to students in need

ATHENS, Ala. – School is back in session at East Limestone High School and that means the marching band is practicing their halftime show.

Along with setting drills, the band paid it forward to their community. Recently, the band collected and donated 95 backpacks for students in need.

The backpacks will be shared with Limestone County Churches Involved, Piney Chapel Elementary School, Creekside Elementary and Primary schools and East Limestone High.

East Limestone Band Boosters President Tracy Smith says East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen makes it a point to pay it forward.

“As an organization that has been blessed from local donors we want to give back to our own,” stated Smith.

You can follow the East Limestone Band by clicking here.